Friday, 11 December, 2020
C-19: 37 die, 1,861 infected in 24 hours

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country on Thursday witnessed 37 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Thursday, taking the country's death toll to 6,967 and 1861 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 485,965.
Besides, a total of 4,486 patients have recovered during the time, increasing
the tally to 410,452.
However, the death rate stands at 1.43 per cent and the infection rate at 11.44 per cent while at a recovery rate at 84.46 per cent, said a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued on Thursday.
A total of 16,600 samples were collected in the last 24 hours, and 16,265 were tested in 140 labs across the country. So far 2,927,929 samples have been tested.
Of the deceased, 28 were men and nine women. Moreover, 23 of them were in Dhaka, seven in Chattogram, three in Mymensingh, two each in Rajshahi and Sylhet.
Thirty-six of the deceased died in different hospitals and one at home.
Bangladesh reported its first case on March 8. And the first death was reported on March 18. The death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.
Bangladesh is seeing 2,853.47 infections, 2,410.08 recoveries, and 40.91 deaths per million.
However, a total of 68.8 million people have been infected with coronavirus globally and over 1.5 million of them died, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
The global caseload stood at 68,848,383 with 1,568,734 fatalities on Thursday.


