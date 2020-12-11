Video
C-19 vaccine expected in Jan: Health Minister

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday expressed hope saying that the first shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from the Serum Institute of India will arrive in the country in early January.
The minister made the disclosure while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the nationwide Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign-2020 from 12 December at the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons auditorium in the capital.
Health Minister said, "We hope to get the vaccine by early next month (January). We have made arrange of India. The government is bringing 30 million doses of vaccine. The World Health Organization (WHO) will vaccinate 20 per cent of our population. It may take some time for that to come."
Stating that Bangladesh has been able to provide this vaccine under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Health Minister said, "There are many countries which have not yet been able to provide vaccination."
Zahid Maleque farther said, "A dose of MR vaccine (measles rubella) would be given to about 34 million children under the age of 9 months to under-10 year across the country on December 12. This program will continue till January 24."
The vaccination program will run from 8 am to 3 pm every day except weekly holidays.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGSH), the program will not be held in educational institutions this year due to coronavirus, the vaccination will be given through the community immunization center.ments to bring the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh through the Serum Institute     


