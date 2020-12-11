Video
Padma Bridge to open by June ’22, says Cabinet Secy

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam on Thursday said the much-awaited Padma Multipurpose Bridge will be opened for operation by June of 2022.
"The Padma Bridge is now a dream true. I was the secretary of the Bridges Division for eight years. As a result, I had looked after its works and still take care of the issue. Now it's physically complete. I think by June of 2022, we will open the Padma Bridge for general operation," he said while addressing a view exchange meeting organized by the Finance Division at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.
The programme was organized to discuss about the government's incentives packages for sustainable restoration of the country's economic fight against the Covid 19 pandemic.
Local Government
Minister Md Tajul Islam was the chief guest in the programme while Finance Division Senior Secretary Abdur Rauf Talukder presented keynote paper. Country's noted economists and trade body leaders attended the meeting.
On Thursday, the last span of the bridge was installed on the pillar Nos 12 and 13. With the installation, the entire 6.15km bridge was structurally completed. In the last two months, the project authority could install last eight spans on the structure build for setting the spans.
After resuming in the power in last 2009, the ruling Awami League initiated the project with the estimated expenditure of around Tk 10,000. Though the World Bank was supposed to finance the project, it left raising question of 'corruption' over its expenses. Finally, the government implemented it with its own funds following the announcement of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Its physical works began in 2014 and the Prime Minister inaugurated its official works in 2015.


