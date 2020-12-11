

The 6.15-km Padma Bridge came into view after installation of the last span of the structure on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The installation work of the last span was completed around noon and it was installed on pillars Nos 12 and 13. Now, the full structure of the much-hyped bridge became visible.

Dewan Md Abdul Kader, Executive Engineer (Bridge) of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, told the Daily Observer, "The installation work started at 9:40am. At 12:02 pm, the two banks of the Padma were connected by attaching the 41st span. It was a dream come true for the people of the country."

Like before, the China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC), the contractor for the Padma Bridge, carried the last span between the pillars.

After completion, now, it is the largest bridge in the country and the first fixed river crossing for road traffic. The 6.15-km Padma Bridge is the largest infrastructure initiated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The construction works began in December 2014 with the installation of the first span on the piers No 37 and 38 bringing the structure into view in September 2016.

The Pamda Bridge project is being implemented with the country's own funds after the World Bank and other international lenders had cancelled financing over allegations of corruption, which were later found to be not true. The total estimated cost of the gigantic Padma Bridge is Tk 30,193 crore so far.

The capital will be directly connected to 29 southern districts through road and railways. The Padma Bridge was expected to open for traffic movement in 2021. But, due to the Coronavirus impact in the country, the dream project is expected to open for traffic in 2022. The government is optimistic that the new mega structure could boost the GDP of the country by 1.2 to 2 per cent.

According to economists, the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project will change the economic landscape of the southwestern region of the country.

Padma Bridge is expected to change not only the socioeconomic structure of southern parts of Bangladesh but also create positive impacts on the overall economy of the country. It will also connect many countries of South and Southeast Asia and will contribute to communication, trade, industry, tourism and many other sectors in various ways.

The bridge will save people's valuable time and transport cost. New scopes of employment will be created and poverty rate of the country will be reduced remarkably for this multipurpose bridge.

The construction of the main bridge is being carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company, a Chinese contractor, while Sino Hydro Corporation, another Chinese company, is working on river training.

The length of the bridge is 6.15km and 12.117km approach road. 14 km river training works was done by Chinese company Sino Hydro Corporation.







