Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:41 AM
HC asks ACC to report  in 10-day on steps taken to bring back PK Halder

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit a report by January 3 on the progress of the investigation and what steps were taken to arrest and bring back fugitive Prashanta Kumar (PK) Halder back who fled the country after embezzling Tk 3,600 crore from some financial institutions.
During the hearing the HC said that zero tolerance must be effective and enforced to prevent corruption in the country.
The court observed this while the ACC's counsel told the bench that they are observing 'International Anti-corruption Day' today. In response the court said that only celebrating International Anti-corruption Day will not be enough for combating corruption. The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order with the observation while hearing a suo muto rule issued on November 19 by the same bench.
The court also allowed PK Halder's cousin Amitabh Adhikary and his former colleague Uzzal Kumar Nandi as the parties in the case and gave permission to submit their statements.



