Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:41 AM
Home City News

Central Shaheed Minar demanded in Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

RAJSHAHI, Dec 10: People of all walks of life in Rajshahi city on Thursday demanded a Central Shaheed Minar before the upcoming International Mother Language Day for paving them the way of paying homage to the language martyrs smoothly and peacefully.
They put forward the demand at a huge human chain and street corner meeting at Shaheb Bazar Zero point in the city focusing on establishing the shaheed minar on the abandoned land of the Engineering and Survey Institute (ESI) as early as possible. Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Fazley Hossain Badsha, MP, city unit general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Dablu Sarker, Debashish Pramanik of Workers Party of Bangladesh and Abdullah Al Masud Shibly and Nurul Islam of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal addressed the meeting.
Highlighting the significance and importance of establishment of Central Shaheed Minar in the divisional city of Rajshahi, Mayor Liton said people of the city are compelled to pay homage to the language martyrs sporadically due to lack of a central shaheed minar every year. He mentioned that a central shaheed minar can easily be constructed at the ESI abandoned land which is suitable for the shaheed minar as the government has already shifted the ESI to another place.    -BSS


