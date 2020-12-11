College student stabbed dead by mugger in city

A college student was stabbed to death and another injured by a mugger in the city's Uttara area on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Jisan Habib, 18, son of Saudi expatriate Abul Bashar and a HSC student of Khalilur Rahman Degree College.

Tapan Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station, said a mugger snatched a mobile phone from Jisan through the window of a bus while the vehicle was crossing the city's Abdullahpur area on Wednesday night. Jisan came down from the bus and chased the mugger. Jisan's friend Ruhul Amin, 17, also followed him instantly.

After a hot chase, Jisan managed to catch the mugger. The mugger stabbed Jisan and his friend to escape, leaving them injured. Later, they were taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared Jisan dead.







