Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

College student stabbed dead by mugger in city

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

A college student was stabbed to death and another injured by a mugger in the city's Uttara area on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Jisan Habib, 18, son of Saudi expatriate Abul Bashar and a HSC student of Khalilur Rahman Degree College.
Tapan Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station, said a mugger snatched a mobile phone from Jisan through the window of a bus while the vehicle was crossing the city's Abdullahpur area on Wednesday night. Jisan came down from the bus and chased the mugger. Jisan's friend Ruhul Amin, 17, also followed him instantly.
After a hot chase, Jisan managed to catch the mugger. The mugger stabbed Jisan and his friend to escape, leaving them injured. Later, they were taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared Jisan dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC asks ACC to report  in 10-day on steps taken to bring back PK Halder
Central Shaheed Minar demanded in Rajshahi
College student stabbed dead by mugger in city
Woman motorcyclist killed in Habiganj
Some Rohingya women along with their children on laps
Info Secy pays homage to Bangabandhu
After lockdown blues, dried fish industry buzzing again
Judgement on Saimul murder case deferred


Latest News
'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit with EU: UK PM
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
Padma Bridge impact becomes visible in villages of southern region: PM
Dream of millions becomes true
India supports Bangladesh’s candidacy for WHO’s SEARO ED post
Soumya guides Chattogram to sixth win
Trump announces Israel-Morocco to normalize relations
EU, Germany provide Taka 1145cr for COVID-hit workers
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur files attempt to murder complaint
Govt must stand trial in people’s court: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Padma Bridge now fully visible after installation of last span
Rape convict gets 1yr bail for marrying victim at Rajshahi jail gate
Contribution on record amount remittance inflow
Mamunul sued in DSA case
Pre-election violence: one killed in Jashore
Robi’s IPO lottery draw scheduled for today
Congratulations Prime Minister
Must not be an empty voice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft