Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:41 AM
Woman motorcyclist killed in Habiganj

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

HABIGANJ, Dec 10: A woman motorcyclist was killed and her husband injured as their rider collided head on with a speeding truck in Bahubal Upazila in the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Mamota Rani Sarker, hailed from Sreemangal Upazila. She was a Brac worker. Her husband Muhit Kumar Sarker was sent to Habiganj Sadar Hospital for treatment.
Locals said the accident occurred in Rashidpur area on Dhaka-Sylhet Old Highway. Mamota died on the spot. OC of Shaistaganj Highway Thana Khaled Mahmud Khan confirmed the accident.


