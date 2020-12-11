Woman motorcyclist killed in Habiganj

HABIGANJ, Dec 10: A woman motorcyclist was killed and her husband injured as their rider collided head on with a speeding truck in Bahubal Upazila in the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mamota Rani Sarker, hailed from Sreemangal Upazila. She was a Brac worker. Her husband Muhit Kumar Sarker was sent to Habiganj Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Locals said the accident occurred in Rashidpur area on Dhaka-Sylhet Old Highway. Mamota died on the spot. OC of Shaistaganj Highway Thana Khaled Mahmud Khan confirmed the accident.





