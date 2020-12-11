

Info Secy pays homage to Bangabandhu

After offering fateha and prayer, the information secretary stood a minute in silence showing respect to the architect of the nation, said a press release here.

Khaleda Akhter, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, also wife of the Information Secretary, was accompanied by officials from Gopalganj District Administration and Information Office. -BSS







