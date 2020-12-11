

A bridge, not too far



Not only is the Padma Bridge the longest in Bangladesh, but also the second longest in the Indo-Gangetic Plain after Bhupen Hazarika Setu in India's Assam and the longest over Ganges, in terms of both span and the total length. However, the bridge will not turn functional by the stipulated schedule - June next year - even if the installation of the last span is completed. The bridge work may be completed by 2022 as the work has been delayed due to the pandemic.



Despite a myriad of challenges and a controversial World Bank loan to fund the project, it was encouraging to note how the Sheikh Hasina led government had decided to go ahead with the country's own fund in December of 2014.



Defying all odds, the PM moved ahead with her signature trait of commitment. However, since 2014 it has been a rough six years journey to turn a dream into reality.



Padma Bridge is expected to change not only the socioeconomic structure of southern parts of Bangladesh, but also create positive impacts on the country's economy. It will also connect many countries of South and Southeast Asia while contributing to communication, trade, industry, tourism and many other sectors in various ways. Moreover, the country's GDP is expected to shoot up by 1.50 percent to 2 percent after the bridge turns operational.



Constructing the Padma Bridge with our own fund and resources is indeed a matter of our national pride. Even though, the construction work had incurred extra costs, but any major achievement comes at a high cost. The government has proved, and we as a country has proved that we possess the sheer will and ability to undertake a mega infrastructure project, initiate and complete it with our own funds.



Now we expect to see, fast and efficient execution of the pending works of Padma Bridge before it is inaugurated by 2021. In particular, we don't expect any defects and design flaws to erupt in the last minute. These unexpected hiccups must be addressed the soonest.



