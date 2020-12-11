Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Padma Bridge: What Bangladesh dreams, she achieves!

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Dear Sir
The 10th of December 2020 will be etched in the history of the country as it marks the installation of the last span of the 6.1km long Padma Bridge, connecting the capital of the country with 21 southwestern districts. Estimates suggest that the infrastructure will boost the GDP of Bangladesh's by 1.2 percent.
The event is a phenomenal step towards progress and takes the people of the country closer to having a long-cherished dream come true.

It was the courageous decision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that brought it back to table for implementation with the country's own funds. With the placing of the last span, detractors and naysayers will be silenced for good. The PM certainly deserves kudos for her boldness.

In a matter of little more than a year, the bridge will be opened for traffic and as integrated components of the project, Dhaka will be connected with Khulna through a world class expressway as well as a fast railway.
Let us celebrate our Victory Day with this milestone. We thank alllocal and foreign workforce involved in the project but most of all, express our heartfelt gratitude to the leadership of the country because with the bridge, Bangladesh has shown the world that she can conceive, pursue and fulfil mega projects.

The bridge's full shape takes form at an opportune time when the country is poised to celebrate fifty years of independence.
Befittingly, the last span carried our national flag which is now being flown all over the country to mark 16 December, Victory Day in the War of Liberation, 1971. Unarguably, the message sent to the world - what Bangladesh aspires, she achieves!

Dr. S. M. Mahfuzur Rahman
Chairman, Janata Bank Limited



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bridge: What Bangladesh dreams, she achieves!
Conserving bird population
A short exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
ICT: An untamed tri-challenge for Biden administration
Women of mountains must be heard
UN failed the Rohingya, not Bangladesh
Fire safety awareness in dry season
If Rohingyas must be moved, BD has to allay fears


Latest News
'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit with EU: UK PM
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
Padma Bridge impact becomes visible in villages of southern region: PM
Dream of millions becomes true
India supports Bangladesh’s candidacy for WHO’s SEARO ED post
Soumya guides Chattogram to sixth win
Trump announces Israel-Morocco to normalize relations
EU, Germany provide Taka 1145cr for COVID-hit workers
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur files attempt to murder complaint
Govt must stand trial in people’s court: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Padma Bridge now fully visible after installation of last span
Rape convict gets 1yr bail for marrying victim at Rajshahi jail gate
Contribution on record amount remittance inflow
Mamunul sued in DSA case
Pre-election violence: one killed in Jashore
Robi’s IPO lottery draw scheduled for today
Must not be an empty voice
Congratulations Prime Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft