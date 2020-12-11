Padma Bridge: What Bangladesh dreams, she achieves!

Dear Sir

The 10th of December 2020 will be etched in the history of the country as it marks the installation of the last span of the 6.1km long Padma Bridge, connecting the capital of the country with 21 southwestern districts. Estimates suggest that the infrastructure will boost the GDP of Bangladesh's by 1.2 percent.

The event is a phenomenal step towards progress and takes the people of the country closer to having a long-cherished dream come true.



It was the courageous decision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that brought it back to table for implementation with the country's own funds. With the placing of the last span, detractors and naysayers will be silenced for good. The PM certainly deserves kudos for her boldness.



In a matter of little more than a year, the bridge will be opened for traffic and as integrated components of the project, Dhaka will be connected with Khulna through a world class expressway as well as a fast railway.

Let us celebrate our Victory Day with this milestone. We thank alllocal and foreign workforce involved in the project but most of all, express our heartfelt gratitude to the leadership of the country because with the bridge, Bangladesh has shown the world that she can conceive, pursue and fulfil mega projects.



The bridge's full shape takes form at an opportune time when the country is poised to celebrate fifty years of independence.

Befittingly, the last span carried our national flag which is now being flown all over the country to mark 16 December, Victory Day in the War of Liberation, 1971. Unarguably, the message sent to the world - what Bangladesh aspires, she achieves!



Dr. S. M. Mahfuzur Rahman

Chairman, Janata Bank Limited