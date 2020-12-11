

Women of mountains must be heard

Bangladesh also celebrates International Mountain Day among other countries. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations is the coordinating agency for the preparation and animation of celebration of International Mountain Day.



International Mountain Day is an opportunity to create awareness on the importance of mountains to our lives; to highlight the opportunities and constraints in mountain development. Mountains provide most of the world's freshwater, harbor a rich variety of plants and animals, and are home to one in ten people. But unfortunately, environmental degradation, the consequences of climate change, exploitative mining, armed conflict, poverty and hunger threaten the extraordinary web of life that the mountains support.



Many challenges are particular to mountain communities. Above all, women are most vulnerable and disadvantaged in mountain areas due to many reasons including gender-based violence. Those women are rarely acknowledged as agents of change with responsibilities, knowledge and skills. Mountain women are excluded in political participation and decision-making. Women's lack of market information and bargaining power allowed the traders to exploit the producers. Those very hard-working women and girls of mountains contribute much, but in return they get less/ little due to gender inequality and ignoring their human rights!



ICIMOD (International Center for Integrated Mountain Development), a regional intergovernmental learning and knowledge sharing centre, based in Kathmandu, Nepal, serving the eight regional member countries of the Hindu Kush Himalayas (HKH). The member countries are: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan. As part of its 30 years of innovation, ICIMOD organized an International Conference titled Addressing Poverty and Vulnerability in the Hindu Kush Himalayas: Forging Regional Partnerships to Enable Transformative Change. It was held in Kathmandu, Nepal; on 1 - 4 December, 2013. I had the opportunity to attend the conference and to gather knowledge on mountain issues from that august gathering of brilliant discussants of different countries including Bangladesh.



The discussants of the conference of ICIMOD highlighted many areas through their discussion, which are urgently needed to address for sustainable mountain development. Especially they recommended a strong platform for women of mountain areas. The paralleled session titled 'Inclusive Social Development: The challenges for including the excluded- Gender Dimensions' discussed approaches, practical ideas, and methodologies to make mountain development truly inclusive.



The vulnerability in mountain areas is particularly high where poverty intersects with discrimination, be it because of gender, caste, or ethnicity. The very burning issues: How can gender be considered, accounted in times of rapid change, both in terms of physical changes include climate change, urbanization, infrastructure, land use changes, the changing aspirations and identities of mountain people and women, were also perfectly in the table of discussion.



The panel agreed that there is a 'disconnect' in knowledge of mountain issues between people living in the plains and those in mountains. To bridge the gap, they suggested bringing women together in collectives, so that all the women and girls of mountains get a platform to voice their own issues boldly. Also to ensure that women of mountains must be heard.



The panel agreed that to accelerate progress, women must be given a collective voice and listening mechanisms within policy-making process. It suggested that data, particularly demographic data, must be made available to guide suitable strategies for diverse set of women including young women, women in reproductive age, women farmers, employed women, women with disabilities, and others. The panel pointed out that appropriate attention must be paid in gender responsive budgeting to support implementation of plans, projects and reach the national and international goals. It is logical to quote here Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen, as he writes, "Gender discrimination hurts not just women, but imposes a heavy economic cost on the society by harming the health of all, including that of men."



We recognize that gender equality and women's empowerment are important for sustainable development and our common future. We reaffirm our commitments to ensure women's equal rights, access and opportunities for participation and leadership in the economy, society and political decision making.



Therefore, the governments, civil society and non government organizations, donor agencies, development partners, both print and electronic media should urgently consider and address the importance of ending gender inequality, food insecurity and malnutrition, violence against women, discrimination and deprivation that women and girls of mountains have been unnecessarily facing.



Keeping ahead SDGs - Sustainable Development Goals, I think, the leaders of the Himalayan Hindu Kush region must consider to produce comprehensive mountain development strategies or 'Look Mountains' policy for inclusive, sustainable mountain development, so that no one left behind, every person of mountains is counted and included equally. Forging local, national, regional and international partnerships to enable transformative change is also a must. Policy makers must be more realistic instead of practicing lip service!

Parvez Babul is a poet and journalist















