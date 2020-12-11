

UN failed the Rohingya, not Bangladesh



Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, has expressed his concern over the relocation of refugees and said on Twitter that "any transfer must follow a voluntary and informed decision." "UNHCR and UN partners seek access to them in order to hear their voices, understand their wishes and see conditions on the island," he added.



Grandi has an impressive background in refugee and humanitarian work for more than 30 years. He served as Commissioner General of UNRWA, the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees and also as Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Afghanistan and worked with NGOs and UNHCR in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.



He, however, hasn't been able to make any headway so far in resolution of the long-running refugee problem of Rohingya. But the relocation of some Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char made him quite upset. So, he quickly used his Twitter account to express his concern over their transfer to the Bay of Bengal island.



Since August 2017, over 700,000 refugees from Myanmar fled to Bangladesh following a brutal military crackdown. In a planned scheme of ethnic cleansing, Myanmar's military along with Buddhist thugs killed many innocent minority Rohingya men, women and children and burned down their homes in village after village in northern Rakhine state. Even before their arrival, Bangladesh already had at least another 200,000 Rohingya refugees.



Over the last three years, what has Filippo Grandi done? How many times has he condemned Myanmar's military and their Buddhist accomplices for conducting ethnic cleansing of minority Muslims in Myanmar? How many times has he criticized Myanmar's government for refusing to accept their own people from Bangladesh? Has he ever visited the burned down homes of minority Rohingya Muslims in northern Rakhine state? If not, why not?



His December 7 tweet on the relocation of some Rohingya refugees from one place of Bangladesh to another was quite strong. "UNHCR and UN partners seek access to them in order to hear their voices, understand their wishes and see conditions on the island." Actually, Filippo Grandi should have made this kind of strong statement when Myanmar's military was massacring minority Rohingya Muslims and burning down their homes in Myanmar.



But at that time he barely expressed his anger or concern even though an ethnic cleansing was in progress in plain sight in Myanmar setting off exodus of hundreds of thousands of minority Rohingya Muslims from northern Rakhine state. Few occasional statements on the situation there, however, did come out back in 2017 from other UN officials but the United Nations miserably failed to stop the ethnic cleansing.



Now in an effort to cover up UN's failure to protect the minority Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar, the head of the UN refugee agency is calling the Rohingya problem a "complex refugee crisis." He argued that the crackdown on the minority Rohingya Muslims, which triggered the exodus of over 700,000 people from their homeland, was in response to attacks on police outposts in Myanmar by "armed groups" allegedly belonging to Rohingya.



It has been exactly the version of the Myanmar government. They have been propagating it for a long time to justify their "crime against humanity."For the sake of a fair debate, let us accept the allegations of attacks on the police outposts by "armed groups" as facts for a moment. But do those attacks justify cleansing of an entire ethnicity of a country using a brutal military force which amounted to a "crime against humanity" in the view of many people?



Even if we accept the allegations of the Myanmar government that in 2017 its military acted in response to the alleged attacks on police outposts by "armed groups" of Rohingya at face value which triggered a mass exodus of over 700,000 people from Myanmar, but what caused at least another 200,000 minority Rohingya Muslims to flee their ancestral homes and take shelter in neighbouring Bangladesh already? Their fleeing to Bangladesh didn't follow any attack.



So, those allegations of attacks on police outposts by "armed groups" of Rohingya in 2017 are baseless. Myanmar propagated it as a justification for the military crackdown that created one of the worst refugee problems in South Asia in decades. But by siding with the Myanmar government's position, the head of the UN refugee agency is now calling the Rohingya problem a "complex refugee crisis." Actually, the UN should have independently investigated the incidents. However, it didn't do that for unknown reasons.



A review of the United Nations operations in Myanmar prior to the military crackdown that caused the mass exodus of minority Muslims found that various UN bodies failed to act together resulting in a "dysfunctional performance of the UN system." The review by Gert Rosenthal, Guatemala's foreign minister, noted competing views within the UN system whether to pursue quiet diplomacy or open advocacy against human rights abuses in Myanmar but there wasn't any effort for their reconciliation. So, the results were "systemic and structural failures."



In fact, the UN failed the Rohingya as early as in 1982 when Myanmar began stripping the minority Muslims of their citizenship. They were not only rendered stateless, their freedom of movement and other basic rights in their own country were also denied. Myanmar government considered the Rohingya as "Bengalis" from Bangladesh even though they lived in the country for generations. What did the UN do then? Nothing, it just sat back and quietly watched the citizens of a country being stripped of their citizenship.



"The United Nations failed to keep its promise of 'never again' to mass atrocities after the wartime deaths of tens of thousands of civilians in Sri Lanka," The Associated Press quoted Louis Charbonneau, the UN director at Human Rights Watch, as saying in reference to the massacre of minority Muslims in Myanmar." "If the U.N. leadership is determined to change its internal culture, it needs to hold U.N. officials most responsible for ignoring ethnic cleansing in Myanmar accountable for their inaction," he added.



Bangladesh's continuous hosting of about one million Rohingya refugees for year after year and Myanmar's continuous refusal to create necessary conditions and accept her own citizens from Bangladesh display very clearly the utter failure of the United Nations. Yet, instead of doing its best to resolve a long-running humanitarian problem in South Asia, the UN has started dubbing it as a "complex refugee crisis" with an apparent intention to cover up its failure and keep the problem on the shoulder of Bangladesh permanently.



Since the UN has already failed to persuade Myanmar to create acceptable conditions and take back its own citizens from Bangladesh, it should now request big and rich countries to accept some Rohingya refugees and share burden with the host country. Otherwise, if it turns out to be only Bangladesh's problem, then Bangladesh is entitled to handle it its way.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network









