KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Dec 10: A mobile court fined 12 people Tk 1,100 for not wearing face masks in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The mobile court led by Upazila Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Jannat Ara Tithi fined them during the drive in Amrajhuri Ferry Ghat area.

Executive Magistrate Jannat Ara Tithi confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will be continued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the upazila.