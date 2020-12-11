Video
Home Countryside

Begum Rokeya Day

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Begum Rokeya Day

Begum Rokeya Day

Begum Rokeya Day

Begum Rokeya Day

To mark the Begum Rokeya Day, Barishal administration accorded reception to five Joyeeta women in the city (L) and Feni administration honoured five Joyeetas in the town on Wednesday.     photo: observer


