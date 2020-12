RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, Dec 10: A prisoner of district jail died at Central Jail Hospital in Keraniganj of Dhaka on Monday.

Raipura Police Station Second Officer Deb Dulal De said police arrested Nirmal Chandra Biswas in a rape case on November 28 last and sent him to Narsingdi Jail on the next day. Following deterioration of his condition, he was sent to Keraniganj Jail Hospital where he died on Monday.