Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:40 AM
Two found dead in two districts

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020
Our Correspondents

Two persons were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Jashore, in three days.
MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the severed body parts of an unknown person from Manda Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.
Police sources said locals found the body parts lying on the ground beside the Rajshahi-Naogaon Highway in Chairmaner Mor area and informed police.
Being informed, police went to the scene and recovered the body parts of an unidentified man.
Confirming the matter, Manda Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge Shahinur Rahman said police assumed that the person might have been killed in a road accident on the highway.
JASHORE: Police recovered the body of a young man from Ghop area in the district town on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Mehedi Hasan Sagor, 26, was the son of Sheikh Hanif of Birampur area. He was a construction worker.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The body bore several injury marks, said Kotwali PS Inspector (Investigation) Sheikh Tasmim Alam.  


