Three die of corona in two districts

Three persons including a leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) died of coronavirus infection and its symptoms in two districts- Sherpur and Gazipur, on Wednesday.

SHERPUR: A man of the district died of coronavirus and his wife died with its symptoms on Wednesday.

The deceased are Rafiqur Rahman, 63, a resident of Madhabpur area in the district town, and his wife Ambia Khatun, 52. Rafiqur Rahman was the son of late Pandit Fasihur Rahman and elder brother of Sherpur Press Club President Sharifur Rahman.

Local sources said after being tested positive for coronavirus, Rafiqur Rahman was admitted to corona unit of Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka.

Later, he died there at around 6am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, Ambia Khatun was undergoing treatment at Sherpur Sadar Hospital with respiratory problems for the last four days.

Her sample was collected on Tuesday for the virus test.

However, she was referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) on Wednesday following the deterioration of her condition.

She died on the way to MMCH at around 10am.

The deceased were buried at Chapatali Municipal Graveyard at night after namaz-e-janaza on Terabazar Jamia Siddikia Madrasa Field in the district town.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A BNP-backed candidate for Sreepur Municipality election died of corona at Square Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Shaheed Ullah Shaheed, 49, was the son of Hajji Yakub Ali Master of Kewa Paschim Khanda Village in the upazila.

District Juba Dal Organising Secretary Billal Hossen Bepary said the deceased had been admitted at High Care Hospital in Uttara of Dhaka with corona symptoms for last several days.

Later, he was shifted to Square Hospital following deterioration of condition, where he died under treatment.







