Rubella vaccination begins in Rajbari tomorrow

RAJBARI, DEC 10: Civil Surgeon (CS) of the district Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim alias Titon urged journalists to help make a success the six-week long National Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign that will begin on December 12.

He made the urge at a press conference in the conference room of the CS office on Wednesday.

Rubella supplement is helpful for reducing the severity and duration of illness associated with Ham, he told the press conference.

Among others, Rajbari Press Club Senior Vice-President Md. Mosharrof Hossain. General Secretary Khandoker Abdul Matin, WHO Representative Dr Morsedul Islam and Health Officer Dr. Nusrat Jahan spoke.

This year a total of 6,318 field workers of the Health Department and Family Planning Office along with the volunteers will be deployed in vaccination centres. A total of 2,43, 731 babies will be vaccinated.

CS said, babies of nine months to bellow 10 years may develop some sort of vomiting tendency. But there is nothing to be worrying about it, he assured.







