Four killed in road mishaps in three dists

Four persons were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Satkhira, Sirajganj and Kishoreganj, in two days.

SATKHIRA: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Kabir Gazi, 40 a resident of Bhomra Village in the upazila, and Sadhan Kumer Sen, 39, hailed from Jashore District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Asaduzzaman said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Kabir and Sadhan in Nabatkati area in the afternoon, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: A van driver was killed in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Nazim Uddin, 50, son of late Jabed Ali, a resident of Hamkuria Madhyapara Village under Magurabinod Union in the upazila.

Jahurul Islam, teacher of a local school, said a microbus hit a van in Mannannagar area on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway at night, leaving the van driver dead on the spot.

Later, his body was recovered and handed over to the family members, the teacher added.

KISHOREGANJ: A young man was killed in a road accident in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Showkat Ali, 24, son of Joynal Abedin, a resident of Maddarchar Village in Melandha Upazila of Jamalpur.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle and a tomtom (local vehicle) were collided head-on in Kudalia Chowrasta area on the Kishoreganj-Pakundia Road in the evening, which left Showkat dead on the spot.

Pakundia PS OC Md Sarwar Jahan confirmed the incident.





