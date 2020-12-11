Sugar mills workers continue protest  

PABNA, Dec 10: Workers of Pabna Sugar Mills brought out a procession in the district town on Wednesday, demanding reopening of the mills.

Bangladesh Sugar Mills Workers-Employees and Sugarcane Federation organised the protest, which has been continuing for the last few days.

After parading the main streets of the town, the mills' workers handed over a memorandum to the prime minister through the deputy commissioner.

According to the memorandum, the workers owe a huge amount of money to the mills as arrears of wages, and the date of commencement of sugarcane threshing is December 25. At that time, the workers demanded immediate cancellation of the decision of closing Pabna Sugar Mills.

Bangladesh Sugarcane Federation General Secretary (GS) Shahjahan Ali Badsha, Pabna Sugar Mills Workers' Union President Sajedul Islam Shahin and GS Ashrafuzzaman Ujjal, among others, were also present in the programme.







