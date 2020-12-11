Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Sugar mills workers continue protest  

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Dec 10: Workers of Pabna Sugar Mills brought out a procession in the district town on Wednesday, demanding reopening of the mills.
Bangladesh Sugar Mills Workers-Employees and Sugarcane Federation organised the protest, which has been continuing for the last few days.
After parading the main streets of the town, the mills' workers handed over a memorandum to the prime minister through the deputy commissioner.
According to the memorandum, the workers owe a huge amount of money to the mills as arrears of wages, and the date of commencement of sugarcane threshing is December 25. At that time, the workers demanded immediate cancellation of the decision of closing Pabna Sugar Mills.
Bangladesh Sugarcane Federation General Secretary (GS) Shahjahan Ali Badsha, Pabna Sugar Mills Workers' Union President Sajedul Islam Shahin and GS Ashrafuzzaman Ujjal, among others, were also present in the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 fined for not wearing masks
Begum Rokeya Day
Narsingdi prisoner dies in Dhaka
Two found dead in two districts
Three die of corona in two districts
Rubella vaccination begins in Rajbari tomorrow
Four killed in road mishaps in three dists
Sugar mills workers continue protest  


Latest News
'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit with EU: UK PM
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
Padma Bridge impact becomes visible in villages of southern region: PM
Dream of millions becomes true
India supports Bangladesh’s candidacy for WHO’s SEARO ED post
Soumya guides Chattogram to sixth win
Trump announces Israel-Morocco to normalize relations
EU, Germany provide Taka 1145cr for COVID-hit workers
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur files attempt to murder complaint
Govt must stand trial in people’s court: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Padma Bridge now fully visible after installation of last span
Rape convict gets 1yr bail for marrying victim at Rajshahi jail gate
Contribution on record amount remittance inflow
Mamunul sued in DSA case
Pre-election violence: one killed in Jashore
Robi’s IPO lottery draw scheduled for today
Must not be an empty voice
Congratulations Prime Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft