Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:39 AM
Jamalpur District freed today

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, Dec 10: On December 11 in 1971, the district was freed from the clutches of the Pakistani occupation forces.
On this day, the district was formally declared enemy free area by hoisting the national flag atop the WAPDA Rest House at around 6am by Sector No. 11 Company Commander Faizur Rahman with the presence of Indian soldiers.
Earlier, 31-Baluch Regiment set up their camp at Primary Teachers Institute (PTI) nearby the district town. Lieutenant Colonel Sultan Mahmud was the commander of the Baluch Regiment.
The freedom fighters attacked the Pakistani army camped in Bakshiganj Kamalpur area on June 12, July 31 and October 21 in 1971. The fierce battles caused a huge loss of both sides.
On July 17 in 1971 the villagers of Parpara and nearby areas in Sarishabari Upazila confronted with the Pakistan occupation forces with local weapons.                 
On September 25 in 1971, the Pakistani army killed 52 people including eight freedom fighters in Phooldaherpara Village of Sarishabari Upazila.
Later, the Sector Commander Colonel Abu Taher had launched an attack on the Kamalpur camp on November. The freedom fighters captured the camp, but Colonel Taher lost his one leg during the battle.
Following this, Wing Commander Hamidullah Khan, Birprotik, took the charge of the sector commander.
At least 220 soldiers including officers of Paksitani army and 12 freedom fighters including Captain Salauddin were killed in the Kamalpur battle.                    
On December 4, after 21-days of confinement, the Pakistan soldiers gave up the battle and retreated to the headquarter in the town.
After breakdown of Kamalpur Camp, Baluch Regiment Battalion made resistance against freedom fighters, but Lieutenant Colonel Sultan Mahmud compelled them to decamp Jamalpur to Dhanua Kamalpur with 200 troops at night.
At dawn on December 11, the Pakistan army were defeated, and Jamalpur became free from its grip.                    
Later, the second-in-command of 51 Baluch Regiment surrendered with 376 soldiers to the freedom fighters.
 A total of 235 Pakistani Army members were killed, 23 injured and 61 captive in the district.
On the other hand, 10 soldiers of one Maratha Light Infantry and one soldier of 13 Guard Regiment of India were killed during the battle of Jamalpur.


