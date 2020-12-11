Child patients deprived of proper treatment at Baraigram hospital

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Dec 10: Child patients are being deprived of proper treatment at Baraigram Upazila Health Complex in the district.

According to sources, high anti-biotic and steroid group of medicines are being prescribed to child patients of six to seven years, which are directly harmful for children.

Instead of the medical officer, child patients are being treated by sub-assistant community medical officer (SACMO). He is a local dweller. So he is influencing the child treatment at the hospital, it was alleged.

Despite discouraging officially about prescribing such high antibiotics, he is continuing it.

Also commission trade has been alleged against him. He is also advising unnecessary tests for child patients.

He is Shahabuddin, the SACMO of the hospital. He has been seeing child patients for about three years.

According to the norm of the health complex, he is not eligible to write prescription for child patients. But ignoring this obligation, he is prescribing using official pad. Even he is using title as doctor before his name.

A patient has been prescribed eight tests. If any patient declines to be tested according to his prescription, and wants to shift to other doctor, he misconducts with them.

Taking such medicines according to his prescriptions, children are being affected by growth cut and various diseases.

A visit to the hospital found a child patient Sabbir, 1, of Baraigram prescribed eight tests including blood group, CBC, RBS and urine tests. Another child Surovi of Laxmikol has been advised six tests.

One Abdur Rahman of Upalshahar Village said, undergoing treatment by Shahabuddin, his baby has become sicker. Later he took his baby to an expert. Seeing the prescription, the expert said, his normal growth has been struck up.

Seeking anonymity, more than one doctors said, he is supposed to assist the doctors. But sitting inside a room with the nameplate of medical officer (child), he is seeing child patients regularly. In their absence, he sees patients, they added.

When asked, Shahabuddin admitted prescribing such medicines for few patients but refused the complaint about commission trade.

Upazila Health Officer Dr Paritosh Kumar Roy said in the absence of a child physician, the SACMO has been allowed. Yet cautious notice has been given to him after receiving some complaints.

"I'ill try to employ a medical officer," he added.








