Freedom Day observed in Bhola, Narail



To mark the Freedom Day, wreaths were placed at the monument in Bhola town. photo: observer

BHOLA: Bhola Freedom Day was observed through holding brief programmes in the district.

On December 10 in 1971, a team of 13 freedom fighters attacked the Pakistani occupation forces camped in the district town.

The Pakistani army members tried to flee through a cargo launch at that time. At one stage, the launch was capsized in the Meghna River in Chandpur. Most of the armies drowned in the river.

Following this, the district was freed from the grip of the occupation forces.

To mark the day, various programmes including hoisting national flag and placing floral wraths at a monument erected in the town in honour of the martyred people were organised.

NARAIL: On December 10 in 1971, Narail District was freed from the clutches of the Pakistani occupation army.

To mark the day, the district administration and freedom fighters organised several programmes including hoisting National Flag and placing floral wraths at the memorial, in the town on Thursday. Later, a special Munajat programme was conducted.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anjuman Ara, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jasim Uddin, PPM (Bar), Additional DC (General) Md Yarul Islam, Additional District Magistrate Sumi Majumder and Member of National Assembly of Bangladesh Awami League Advocate Fazlur Rahman Jinnah, among others, were present at that time.





