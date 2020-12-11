Video
Biden’s son Hunter under investigation over taxes

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

WILMINGTON, Dec 10: Hunter Biden, the son of US President-elect Joe Biden and a frequent target of Republican attacks, said on Wednesday he was under federal investigation about his taxes.
The revelation about the probe included no details, but it promises to rekindle Republican rage about the Biden family, including Hunter Biden's business dealings and the elder Biden's anti-corruption push in Ukraine when he was US vice president.
It also presents a series of thorny issues during the president-elect's transition into the White House in just over one month's time, including the possibility his son will still be under investigation by the US Dept of Justice.    -AFP



