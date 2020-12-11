Video
Biden defends Pentagon pick Austin ahead of thorny confirmation

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

WILMINGTON, Dec 10: US President-elect Joe Biden defended his barrier-breaking pick for defence secretary on Wednesday before what could be a tough confirmation process, arguing that retired general Lloyd Austin will combine military experience and civilian oversight at the Pentagon.
At a press event in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden described Austin as "the definition of duty, honor, country" as he called on the Senate to make an exception to the law requiring any officer who heads the department be out of military service at least seven years.
Austin, a 67-year-old four-star general, was US commander in Iraq and then head of the US Central Command covering all of the Middle East from 2010 to 2016.
"I believe in the importance of civilian control of the military. So does the secretary designate," said Biden, who worked with Austin in Iraq when he visited the country as vice president.
"I would not be asking for this exception if I did not believe this moment in our history didn't call for it. It does call for it," he added.
"So just as they did for secretary Jim Mattis, I ask the Congress to grant a waiver for Secretary-designate Austin."
The law has been waived only twice before, including in 2017, when President Donald Trump nominated Mattis as defense secretary.
Overcoming that barrier will require a waiver from Congress, but a handful of Democrats including senators Richard Blumenthal, Tammy Duckworth and Jon Tester have already said they would vote against the waiver.    -AFP


