Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:38 AM
EU, UK set Sunday deadline for Brexit decision

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

BRUSSELS, Dec 10: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave themselves until Sunday to decide on the future of post-Brexit negotiations, after a three-hour dinner left the two sides "far apart".
Johnson came to Brussels on Wednesday in a last gasp effort to salvage trade talks that are teetering towards failure and the two leaders agreed that their negotiators should attempt one last push to bridge the divide.
"We had a lively and interesting discussion on the state of play across the list of outstanding issues," Von der Leyen said in a statement after the dinner at her Brussels' headquarters.
"We gained a clear understanding of each other's positions. They remain far apart," she added.
A senior UK source said the talks were "frank" and that it remained unclear whether the "very large gaps" between the two sides can be bridged.  
The leaders agreed to further discussions by their negotiating teams "over the next few days" and that a "firm decision" should be taken by Sunday, the UK source said.
EU negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost have narrowed the gaps over eight months but London insists it will reclaim full sovereignty at the end of the year after half-a-century of close economic integration.
European sources said the two men and their teams would return to the talks on Thursday morning, just ahead of a summit of the EU's national leaders that will once again be clouded by doubts over cross-Channel ties.
The prime minister had jetted over to the city where he made his name as an EU-bashing newspaper reporter and met Von der Leyen in the Berlaymont, headquarters of the EU Commission.    -AFP


