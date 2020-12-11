Video
Ten researchers get UGC post-doctoral fellowship

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Observer Desk

University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh has awarded UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2020-2021 to country's 10 researchers.
The decision was taken at a meeting of UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship Selection Committee with UGC Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah in the chair recently, says a press release.
UGC Post Doctoral Fellows were- Prof Dr Mesbah Uddin Ahmed (Mesbah Kamal), Department of History, Dhaka University, Prof Dr Md Golam Rabbane, Chairman, Department of Fisheries, Faculty of Biological Sciences, Dhaka University, Prof Dr Mohammad Nurul Islam, Department of Arabic, Chittagong University, Prof Dr Sharmin Sultana, Department of Physics, Jahangirnagar University, Prof Dr Milton Biswas, Department of Bangla, Jagannath University, Prof Dr Md Sarwar Alam, Department of Mathematics, Jagannath University, Prof Dr Abdullah Abu Sayed Khan, Sociology Discipline, Khulna University, Prof Dr Jasim Uddain, Department of Horticulture, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Prof Dr Muhammad Sheikh Sadi, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology and Dr Paritosh Chandra Roy, Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Government Shahid Akbar Ali Science and Technology College, Affiliated by Hazi Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University.
It may be mentioned here that 39 researchers from different public, private universities (only permanent campus) and government colleges submitted their applications for UGC Post- Doctoral Fellowship 2020-2021.
UGC selected only 10 researchers out of 39 applications for UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2020-2021 considering the applicants' educational qualifications, experience, publications, research titles, summaries and supervisor's recommendations as per the guideline.
UGC Members- Prof Dr. Dil Afroza Begum, Prof Dr. Md. Sazzad Hossain, Prof Dr. Muhammed Alamgir, Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda, Prof Dr Md Abu Taher and Director (Current Charge), Research Support and Publication Division, UGC Md Omar Faruque, among ohters, were present at the meeting.


