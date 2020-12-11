Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Neymar scores hat-trick as PSG win game suspended after racism walkout

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

PARIS, DEC 10: Neymar scored a stunning hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 5-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday when their Champions League match restarted a day after being suspended in an unprecedented walkout over a racism row.
Both sets of players and the match officials took a knee on the pitch before resuming the match which had been halted in the 14th minute on Tuesday amid accusations the Romanian fourth official had used a racist term to describe Basaksehir's Cameroonian assistant coach, Pierre Webo.
Neymar, who took to Instagram in the wake of the incidents to post the message "BLACK LIVES MATTER", joined other players in sporting a t-shirt with the slogan "No To Racism" during the warm-up at the Parc des Princes.
When the game got going again, the world's most expensive player was clearly in the mood and he put PSG in front within seven minutes of the restart with a stunning turn and nutmeg followed by a curling strike into the top corner.
The French club had already been guaranteed qualification for the last 16 after Manchester United's 3-2 defeat by RB Leipzig in Germany on Tuesday, but they still needed to win this game to finish on top of Champions League Group H.
Kylian Mbappe set up Neymar to make it 2-0, and the Brazilian then won a penalty which was converted by Mbappe for the third goal just before half-time.
It was Mbappe's 20th Champions League goal, but his first in 10 matches in the competition since December last year.
Neymar completed his hat-trick with another tremendous hit after a one-two with Angel di Maria at the start of the second half, and Mbappe got PSG's fifth into an open goal after Mehmet Topal had scored for Basaksehir.
The Turkish side finish bottom of the group.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar scores hat-trick as PSG win game suspended after racism walkout
'No place in football or in life' for racism: Neymar
Inter Milan crash out of Europe after Champions League stalemate
Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi dead at 64
Benzema takes Real Madrid into Champions League last 16
Grim times linger for Shakib in Bangabandhu T20 Cup
2nd row Chattogram humiliates Barishal
World's biggest cricket stadium to host India-England Tests


Latest News
'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit with EU: UK PM
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
Padma Bridge impact becomes visible in villages of southern region: PM
Dream of millions becomes true
India supports Bangladesh’s candidacy for WHO’s SEARO ED post
Soumya guides Chattogram to sixth win
Trump announces Israel-Morocco to normalize relations
EU, Germany provide Taka 1145cr for COVID-hit workers
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur files attempt to murder complaint
Govt must stand trial in people’s court: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Padma Bridge now fully visible after installation of last span
Rape convict gets 1yr bail for marrying victim at Rajshahi jail gate
Contribution on record amount remittance inflow
Mamunul sued in DSA case
Pre-election violence: one killed in Jashore
Robi’s IPO lottery draw scheduled for today
Must not be an empty voice
Congratulations Prime Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft