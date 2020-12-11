Video
Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:37 AM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu T20 Cup

2nd row Chattogram humiliates Barishal

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Sports Reporter

Gazi Group Chattogram won comprehensively over Fortune Barishal sans their star performers. Mothammad Mithun led side demolished Tamim Iqbal's team by seven wickets on Thursday night at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Chattogram invited Barishal to bat first bringing four changes in the squad. They rested Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Rokibul Hasan to bring in Sanjeet Saha, Mehedi Hasan Jr, Ruel Mia and Shykat Ali against the weakest opponent in the event in black and white.
Barishal however, got very steady start from their openers Saif Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. They stood 87-run opening stand. Poor Saif missed his fifty for a boundary shot while 2nd leading scorer in the event Tamim was seven short of his another half-century. But none of their successors in the batting order could capitalise the start they got but Afif Hossain Dhruvo (28). The fastest T20 centurion in Bangladesh Parvez Emon had departed for 14 runs.
Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Miraz, Irfan Shukkur and Sumon Khan scored 4, 1, 2 and 6 respectively as FBs managed to post a mediocre total of 149 runs losing six wickets. Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman and Sanjit shared Barishal wickets equally.
Shykat, in absence of Liton, paired with Soumya to open the innings and sailed half a way to the win. Their 79-run opening partnership came to an end with Shykat's departure with 39 runs. Soumya conversely, returned greenroom with 62 scores next to his name. He faced 37 balls, hit four boundaries and three maximums. Skipper Mithun had gone for three but Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mosaddek finished the game staying undivided with 31 and 12 runs respectively as GGCs reached at 153 for three from 18.4 overs.
The defeat faded Barishal's play-offs hope to some extent and gave birth of arithmetic to count fourth knockout side of the event. If Rajshahi lose against Chattogram tomorrow, a win over Dhaka will uplift them to last four. Rajshahi's win will set an impossible target for them against Dhaka again defeats of both Rajshahi and Barishal will promote the side ahead in terms of net run rates.
The Eliminator and 1st Qualifier of the saga will be staged on December 14 while the 2nd Qualifier will be held in the following day. The royal finale of the brand new event is slated for December 18 with a reserve day on the following day.




