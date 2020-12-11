

Colombo Kings' all-rounder Ashan Priyanjan wearing 'unsafe' helmet, says physio

Interestingly, the 31-year-old Ashan has played 23 ODIs and 3 T-20Is.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Australia, the physio says, "Ashan Priyanjan throughout this whole LPL has been wearing the same helmet. The one he uses; the grille is adjustable and does not comply with the current recommended helmet safety standards".

"As per current British Standards the recommendation is that the grille must be "fixed" and cannot or should not be adjusted. This is to minimize the ball penetrating through the gap between the grille and the helmet peak".

"There is a list approved by ICC. The helmet manufacturers have to comply with British Standards (BSi)- BS9728:2013 with effect from 1st January 2017 in international cricket. As per the most updated list (dated 15th of December 2019) ICC recommends 18 brands of helmets. It also lists which of these brands are tested against Men's and junior cricket balls", Dulan, who has done extensive research on concussion, adds.

"In terms of neck protectors, only few helmet brands have their own. Two brands largely popular among the international cricketers are Masuri and Shrey (both having their distinct neck protectors). However, the neck protectors need extensive testing for their durability, cost, player comfort etc.. Last summer Australian Test cricketer Steven Smith was reluctant to wear a neck guard citing discomfort due to feeling "claustrophobic". These areas need to be explored before making mandatory laws for using the same at all levels of cricket", he added.







