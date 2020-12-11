Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Dhaka confirm play-offs thumping Khulna

Robi hauls five, Sabbir hits fifty

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Sports Reporter

Players of Beximco Dhaka leaving the field after winning the match against Gemcon Khulna in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. photo: BCB

Players of Beximco Dhaka leaving the field after winning the match against Gemcon Khulna in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. photo: BCB

Sabbir Rahman's bat finally smiled, smiled his team. His dictation with the bat for 56 off 38 gave Beximco Dhaka an unassailable total of 179 for seven against Gemcon Khulna, which had been defended convincingly after Robiul Islam Robi's five-for charm with the ball conceding 27 runs.
Robiul is the only bowler in the event to haul five wickets in an innings. He gave the initial breakthrough to Dhaka and wrap-up the game claiming the final wicket as well to wrap-up Khulna at 159. Zakir Hasan (1) was the first Khulna batter to go. Shakib Al Hasan once again went cheaply with eight runs. Experienced Johurul Islam was looking good but saw 'come and go' of four partners from the other end before his departure with 53 runs from 36 ball. He hit four boundaries and couple of over boundaries.
Skipper Mahmudullah (23) and Shamim Hossain (24) showed some resistances in the middle but were hardly enough to berth team to the triumph. Man at ten Hasan Mahmud (15) was the 4th GKs batsman to reach a double figure. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza once again sent at top order but departed just after opening the account. The most consistent Khulna batsman in the tournament Ariful Haque failed to shine in this occasion. Shohidul Islam and Shovagata Home also couldn't do something exceptional as GK succumbed to Dhaka with a long line-up of 10 recognised batsmen. Nazmul Opu (4) was the last Khulna batsman to go in the 3rd ball of final over.
Beside Robiul, Rubel Hossain and Mukter Ali shared two wickets each while Nasum Ahmed picked the rest one.
Earlier, Khulna invited Dhaka to bat first winning the toss considering dew factors but their bowlers proved feeble in front of Dhaka openers. Naim Sheikh butchered Shakib for 26 runs with four over boundaries in his 1st over and 2nd over of the match. Naime sustained for 17 balls only but piled up 36 runs. Al-Amin Jr. was sent at three in his first appearance in the event. He also scored as many runs as Naim but from 25 deliveries. Quick departure of Mushfiqur Rahim (3) and Yasir Ali Rabbi (0) created trouble in the middle. But Akbar Ali showed aggression two times than team expects from him. The young hero hammered 31 runs from 14 facings only. He also hit four sixes in an over against Nazmul Opu.
Sabbir couldn't prolong his innings after fifty, he returned dugout with 56 runs. Muktar Ali and Robi also had gone too quick. Rapid wicket fall at death therefore, didn't permit BDs to exceed 200 landmarks.
Shohidul took two while Mashrafe, Opu and Hasan claimed one wicket apiece.
This win confirmed the play-offs for Dhaka by virtue of four wins. The losing side Khulna also secured last-four with equal eight points. Chattogram are the 1st team to secure the knock-out stages with highest 10 points. Rajshahi and Barishal are fighting to escape elimination.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar scores hat-trick as PSG win game suspended after racism walkout
'No place in football or in life' for racism: Neymar
Inter Milan crash out of Europe after Champions League stalemate
Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi dead at 64
Benzema takes Real Madrid into Champions League last 16
Grim times linger for Shakib in Bangabandhu T20 Cup
2nd row Chattogram humiliates Barishal
World's biggest cricket stadium to host India-England Tests


Latest News
'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit with EU: UK PM
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
Padma Bridge impact becomes visible in villages of southern region: PM
Dream of millions becomes true
India supports Bangladesh’s candidacy for WHO’s SEARO ED post
Soumya guides Chattogram to sixth win
Trump announces Israel-Morocco to normalize relations
EU, Germany provide Taka 1145cr for COVID-hit workers
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur files attempt to murder complaint
Govt must stand trial in people’s court: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Padma Bridge now fully visible after installation of last span
Rape convict gets 1yr bail for marrying victim at Rajshahi jail gate
Contribution on record amount remittance inflow
Mamunul sued in DSA case
Pre-election violence: one killed in Jashore
Robi’s IPO lottery draw scheduled for today
Must not be an empty voice
Congratulations Prime Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft