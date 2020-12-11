Dhaka confirm play-offs thumping Khulna



Players of Beximco Dhaka leaving the field after winning the match against Gemcon Khulna in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. photo: BCB

Robiul is the only bowler in the event to haul five wickets in an innings. He gave the initial breakthrough to Dhaka and wrap-up the game claiming the final wicket as well to wrap-up Khulna at 159. Zakir Hasan (1) was the first Khulna batter to go. Shakib Al Hasan once again went cheaply with eight runs. Experienced Johurul Islam was looking good but saw 'come and go' of four partners from the other end before his departure with 53 runs from 36 ball. He hit four boundaries and couple of over boundaries.

Skipper Mahmudullah (23) and Shamim Hossain (24) showed some resistances in the middle but were hardly enough to berth team to the triumph. Man at ten Hasan Mahmud (15) was the 4th GKs batsman to reach a double figure. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza once again sent at top order but departed just after opening the account. The most consistent Khulna batsman in the tournament Ariful Haque failed to shine in this occasion. Shohidul Islam and Shovagata Home also couldn't do something exceptional as GK succumbed to Dhaka with a long line-up of 10 recognised batsmen. Nazmul Opu (4) was the last Khulna batsman to go in the 3rd ball of final over.

Beside Robiul, Rubel Hossain and Mukter Ali shared two wickets each while Nasum Ahmed picked the rest one.

Earlier, Khulna invited Dhaka to bat first winning the toss considering dew factors but their bowlers proved feeble in front of Dhaka openers. Naim Sheikh butchered Shakib for 26 runs with four over boundaries in his 1st over and 2nd over of the match. Naime sustained for 17 balls only but piled up 36 runs. Al-Amin Jr. was sent at three in his first appearance in the event. He also scored as many runs as Naim but from 25 deliveries. Quick departure of Mushfiqur Rahim (3) and Yasir Ali Rabbi (0) created trouble in the middle. But Akbar Ali showed aggression two times than team expects from him. The young hero hammered 31 runs from 14 facings only. He also hit four sixes in an over against Nazmul Opu.

Sabbir couldn't prolong his innings after fifty, he returned dugout with 56 runs. Muktar Ali and Robi also had gone too quick. Rapid wicket fall at death therefore, didn't permit BDs to exceed 200 landmarks.

Shohidul took two while Mashrafe, Opu and Hasan claimed one wicket apiece.

This win confirmed the play-offs for Dhaka by virtue of four wins. The losing side Khulna also secured last-four with equal eight points. Chattogram are the 1st team to secure the knock-out stages with highest 10 points. Rajshahi and Barishal are fighting to escape elimination.







