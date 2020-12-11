Video
BFSF U14 Academy Cup 

Warrior SA, FC United Feni lock horns in final today

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Sports Reporter

Warrior Sports Academy from Satkhira and FC United Feni are engaging in the final melee of second edition of Bashundhara Kings BFSF U14 Academy Cup today (Friday) at 3:00pm at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.
Earlier, the two rivals made it to the final winning their respective semi-final matches on Wednesday.
FC United Feni who come to play the semis as the Group-B champion defeated Group-A champion Shyamnagar Football Academy, Satkhira by 3-0 margin in the first semi while Group-C champion Warrior Sports Academy, Satkhira also had a 3-0 win against Group-D champion Ishwarganj Football Academy of Mymensingh in the second semi-final match.
Both the opponents are quite same in comparison to strength and therefore the final match is supposed to be a high voltage match.
A big number of fans, about thousand, were seen besides the ground in the previous matches and the spectators of the final may exceed the previous number.
The champion team will receive Taka 100,000 and runner-up Taka 50,000 as cash prize along with trophies. The participating teams got Taka 5,000 as participation money.
This is the second edition of the Academy Cup football where a total of 12 Academy teams from different corners of the country had taken part and shown their ability.
The yearly meet is arranged by the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans with the backings of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champion club Bashundhara Kings.
In the meantime, the academy football event had caught eyes and received praises of many people. It is a unique endeavour for a local sports fan group in the country as the event is arranged by a group of football fans when it was supposed to be a duty of the federations to arrange such events. That is why such passion for sports of this fan group amazed many.






