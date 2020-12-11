Finish trial of  DIG Mizanur in 30 days

The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 to finish the trial proceedings of a graft case filed against suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mizanur Rahman in 30 days.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after granting bail to Mahmudul Hasan, nephew of DIG Mizan, also an accused in the case.

Mahmudul Hasan, a suspended sub-inspector, now in jail filed the petition with the HC seeking ad interim bail. Lawyer Saju argued for Mahmudul Hasan while Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission and Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the State.

The Dhaka Special Judge Court 6 framed charges on October 20 against four accused including DIG Mizan and his nephew Mahmudul Hasan.

On the day the court also issued warrants for the arrest of Sohelia Anar Rotna and DIG Mizanur's brother Mahbubur Rahman.














