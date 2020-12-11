Golden Monir sent to jail

Gold trader Md Monir Hossain alias Golden Monir was sent to jail by a Dhaka court after second phase of a nine-day remand in three separate cases lodged with the Badda Police Station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jashim Uddin passed the order on Thursday in the cases filed under Special Powers Act (SPA), a Narcotics Control Act and an Arms Act case.

Earlier on November 22, another two courts had placed the accused on 18-day remand in the cases.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Monir on November 21 and recovered a foreign-made pistol, bullets, foreign liquor, currencies of ten countries, eight kilograms of gold ornaments and Tk1.9 crore in cash from his Merul Badda residence.









