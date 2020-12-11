Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Air Force’s participation in emergency situation discussed

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent 

Top officers of the Bangladesh Air Force and the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday brainstormed at the Air Headquarters in Dhaka over the participation of the armed force in the ongoing 'Airport Emergency Exercise-2020'.
The exercise is being conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority to handle emergency situations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
At the meeting, sources said, the officers discussed in detail the participation of the Air Force in the Civil Aviation Authority's exercise to make it a success. The meeting was chaired by the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Finish trial of  DIG Mizanur in 30 days
Golden Monir sent to jail
Air Force’s participation in emergency situation discussed
Rohingya survivors going through life threatening mental crisis: Report
HC grants bail to convict after he marries rape victim
One to die in prison, five get life term
PM urges South Korea to invest in Hi-tech Park
India to support BD candidate for executive director of SEARO of WHO


Latest News
'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit with EU: UK PM
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
Padma Bridge impact becomes visible in villages of southern region: PM
Dream of millions becomes true
India supports Bangladesh’s candidacy for WHO’s SEARO ED post
Soumya guides Chattogram to sixth win
Trump announces Israel-Morocco to normalize relations
EU, Germany provide Taka 1145cr for COVID-hit workers
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur files attempt to murder complaint
Govt must stand trial in people’s court: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Padma Bridge now fully visible after installation of last span
Rape convict gets 1yr bail for marrying victim at Rajshahi jail gate
Contribution on record amount remittance inflow
Mamunul sued in DSA case
Pre-election violence: one killed in Jashore
Robi’s IPO lottery draw scheduled for today
Must not be an empty voice
Congratulations Prime Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft