Air Force’s participation in emergency situation discussed

Top officers of the Bangladesh Air Force and the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday brainstormed at the Air Headquarters in Dhaka over the participation of the armed force in the ongoing 'Airport Emergency Exercise-2020'.

The exercise is being conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority to handle emergency situations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

At the meeting, sources said, the officers discussed in detail the participation of the Air Force in the Civil Aviation Authority's exercise to make it a success. The meeting was chaired by the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat.







