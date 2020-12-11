Video
Rohingya survivors going through life threatening mental crisis: Report

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Diplomatic Correspondent

"The Rohingyas who survived genocide in Myanmar are experiencing a 'severe' mental health crisis, which is life-threatening," according to a report published by Fortify Rights. Fortify Rights, a human rights organization, published the report on Thursday revealed that 88.7 percent of Rohingya refugees experienced symptoms of depression, 84 percent experienced symptoms of emotional distress and 61.2 percent experienced symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.
"The Rohingya mental health crisis is life-threatening and has been largely overlooked," said Matthew Smith, Chief Executive Officer of organization. United Nations agencies estimate 12 months after an emergency, approximately 15 to 20 percent of adults will experience some type of moderate or mild mental health disorder.
The 99-page report titled 'The Torture in My Mind: The Right to Mental Health for Rohingya Survivors of Genocide in Myanmar' is based on participatory action research conducted between March 2018 and November 2020 by a team of ten ethnic-Rohingya researchers trained and supported by Fortify Rights.
The report includes quantitative data on Rohingya experiences with human rights violations in Myanmar, traumatic events in Myanmar, symptoms of mental harm - including post-traumatic stress, depression, and anxiety - functioning difficulties, as well as Rohingya opinions on returning to Myanmar. The data further shows how these symptoms adversely impact the daily lives and functioning of Rohingya genocide survivors.
"The scale of the problem is massive but not insurmountable. The governments should prioritise the mental health of the Rohingya community and ensure survivors of the genocide in Myanmar can rebuild their lives with dignity," he said. The report provides new evidence of the severe mental health toll that genocide, human rights violations, and violence has on survivors. The quantitative methods used in the report ensure the results are representative of the entire Rohingya refugee population in Bangladesh.


Rohingya survivors going through life threatening mental crisis: Report
