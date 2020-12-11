HC grants bail to convict after he marries rape victim

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted one-year bail to Dilip Khalko, a convicted rapist who tied the knot with the victim at Rajshahi jail gate on condition of getting bail.

The HC mentioned in the bail order that convict bail will be cancelled if he denies the victim as his wife during their conjugal and family life, The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman granted the bail after accepting the documents sent by the Rajshahi jail authorities.

Earlier, the jail authority told in its document that Dilip Khalko has married the victim on December 5.

Lawyer SM Shahed Chowdhury argued for the petitioner while DAG Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the State.

On October 20, the HC bench imposed a condition that Dilip Khalko will be granted bail in the rape case if he marries the victim.

