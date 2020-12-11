Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC grants bail to convict after he marries rape victim

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted one-year bail to Dilip Khalko, a convicted rapist who tied the knot with the victim at Rajshahi jail gate on condition of getting bail.
The HC mentioned in the bail order that convict bail will be cancelled if he denies the victim as his wife during their conjugal and family life, The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman granted the bail after accepting the documents sent by the Rajshahi jail authorities.
Earlier, the jail authority told in its document that Dilip Khalko has married the victim on December 5.
Lawyer SM Shahed Chowdhury argued for the petitioner while DAG Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the State.
On October 20, the HC bench imposed a condition that Dilip Khalko will be granted bail in the rape case if he marries the victim.
The HC also asked Rajshahi jail authorities to arrange the marriage at the jail gate if the convict agrees to marry the victim, and to submit a report to this court.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Finish trial of  DIG Mizanur in 30 days
Golden Monir sent to jail
Air Force’s participation in emergency situation discussed
Rohingya survivors going through life threatening mental crisis: Report
HC grants bail to convict after he marries rape victim
One to die in prison, five get life term
PM urges South Korea to invest in Hi-tech Park
India to support BD candidate for executive director of SEARO of WHO


Latest News
'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit with EU: UK PM
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
Padma Bridge impact becomes visible in villages of southern region: PM
Dream of millions becomes true
India supports Bangladesh’s candidacy for WHO’s SEARO ED post
Soumya guides Chattogram to sixth win
Trump announces Israel-Morocco to normalize relations
EU, Germany provide Taka 1145cr for COVID-hit workers
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur files attempt to murder complaint
Govt must stand trial in people’s court: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Padma Bridge now fully visible after installation of last span
Rape convict gets 1yr bail for marrying victim at Rajshahi jail gate
Contribution on record amount remittance inflow
Mamunul sued in DSA case
Pre-election violence: one killed in Jashore
Robi’s IPO lottery draw scheduled for today
Must not be an empty voice
Congratulations Prime Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft