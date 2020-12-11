One to die in prison, five get life term

A youth was sentenced to imprisonment unto death and five others to life term by a Dhaka court for the murder of Laboratory School student Md Ayaz Haque, who was killed in a dispute between two groups of students centering a friendly football tournament at Dhanmondi in the capital.

The convict who has to suffer imprisonment unto death is Inzamamun Islam alias Jisan and the rest life term convicts are Tawhidul Islam, Mashiur Rahman Araf, Tawhidul Islam Shubho, Abu Saleh Md Nasim and Arif Hossain Rigan.

All the convicts are students of Dhaka City College.

Judge Iqbal Hossain of Special Judge Court-5 delivered the verdict in presence of two accused on Thursday.

Before the judgement the two accused Jisan and Tawhid were produced before the court, four other accused are absconding.

The case statement is that the victim Ayaz's elder brother Ashdin Haque, a student of City College, locked in a quarrel between the accused over collection of donations for arranging a friendly football tournament in the capital's Dhanmondi on June 9 in 2014.







