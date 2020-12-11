Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM urges South Korea to invest in Hi-tech Park

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday invited South Korea to invest in Bangladesh, particularly in the Hi-tech Park, mentioning that a conducive business climate prevails here.
She said this when newly-appointed Ambassador of South Korea to Bangladesh Lee Jang-kuen met her at her official residence Ganobhaban.
In this regard, the Ambassador said ICT is the future of Bangladesh and Korea is already working with the ICT Division of Bangladesh on special programmes for startup IT businesses and Dhaka University to set up an ICT training centre and entrepreneur development.
PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed reporters after the meeting.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister sought Korea's continued support to help Bangladesh ensure the sustainable and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.
In response, the Ambassador assured that Korea will be there with Bangladesh in the sustainable and dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland.
Lee praised the spectacular socio-economic progress of Bangladesh under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and mentioned that even during the Covid-19 pandemic Bangladesh had been able to maintain its growth rate above five percent which was among the highest in the world. He said South Korea is willing to partner with Bangladesh in her journey towards prosperity.
The Prime Minister welcomed the Ambassador to Bangladesh and expressed satisfaction at the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries. In response, the Ambassador shared that his priority is to work towards elevating the relations to a higher level.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Finish trial of  DIG Mizanur in 30 days
Golden Monir sent to jail
Air Force’s participation in emergency situation discussed
Rohingya survivors going through life threatening mental crisis: Report
HC grants bail to convict after he marries rape victim
One to die in prison, five get life term
PM urges South Korea to invest in Hi-tech Park
India to support BD candidate for executive director of SEARO of WHO


Latest News
'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit with EU: UK PM
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
Padma Bridge impact becomes visible in villages of southern region: PM
Dream of millions becomes true
India supports Bangladesh’s candidacy for WHO’s SEARO ED post
Soumya guides Chattogram to sixth win
Trump announces Israel-Morocco to normalize relations
EU, Germany provide Taka 1145cr for COVID-hit workers
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur files attempt to murder complaint
Govt must stand trial in people’s court: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Padma Bridge now fully visible after installation of last span
Rape convict gets 1yr bail for marrying victim at Rajshahi jail gate
Contribution on record amount remittance inflow
Mamunul sued in DSA case
Pre-election violence: one killed in Jashore
Robi’s IPO lottery draw scheduled for today
Must not be an empty voice
Congratulations Prime Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft