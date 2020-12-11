PM urges South Korea to invest in Hi-tech Park

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday invited South Korea to invest in Bangladesh, particularly in the Hi-tech Park, mentioning that a conducive business climate prevails here.

She said this when newly-appointed Ambassador of South Korea to Bangladesh Lee Jang-kuen met her at her official residence Ganobhaban.

In this regard, the Ambassador said ICT is the future of Bangladesh and Korea is already working with the ICT Division of Bangladesh on special programmes for startup IT businesses and Dhaka University to set up an ICT training centre and entrepreneur development.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed reporters after the meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister sought Korea's continued support to help Bangladesh ensure the sustainable and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.

In response, the Ambassador assured that Korea will be there with Bangladesh in the sustainable and dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland.

Lee praised the spectacular socio-economic progress of Bangladesh under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and mentioned that even during the Covid-19 pandemic Bangladesh had been able to maintain its growth rate above five percent which was among the highest in the world. He said South Korea is willing to partner with Bangladesh in her journey towards prosperity.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Ambassador to Bangladesh and expressed satisfaction at the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries. In response, the Ambassador shared that his priority is to work towards elevating the relations to a higher level. -UNB









