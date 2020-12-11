Video
India to support BD candidate for executive director of SEARO of WHO

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban on Thursday. photo : pid

Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban on Thursday. photo : pid

India has extended its support to Bangladesh's candidature for the post of Executive Director (ED) of South-East Asia Regional Office (SEARO) of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Kumar Doraiswami conveyed this support when he paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence on Thursday morning.
During the meeting, Doraiswami pointed out the ongoing process of supplying 30 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh through Seram Institute of India. In this connection, he expressed his government's desire to increase the capacity of Bangladeshi health professionals for effective delivery of the corona vaccines.
Following the meeting, PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed reporters. PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present at the meeting.
Doraiswami discussed the agendas of the forthcoming virtual summit between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on December 17 next, including Chilahati-Haldibari rail link, a pre-1965 connectivity line, which would be inaugurated along with some other projects during the meeting.
He said the Indian envoy discussed with the Prime Minister the difficulties being faced by Bangladeshi nationals in obtaining Indian visas due to coronavirus pandemic.
The envoy informed the premier that 90 percent Indian visas of different categories had already been opened, while the remaining ones would be given depending on the Covid-19 situation.


