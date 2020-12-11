Video
Home Back Page

CDA takes alternative step to build Bakalia Access Road

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 10: Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has now taken an alternative step for construction of Bakalia Access Road avoiding the ten-storey building built on the alignment of the road.
At present, CDA has decided to avoid the said high-rise building constructed on the just alignment of the road.
The alignment of the Access Road will now be diverted to the side of the ten-storey building constructed by a retired Army Colonel.
In this connection, CDA had constituted a five member committee headed by Architect Ashiq Imran. The committee has proposed the consultant to prepare a new design of the road avoiding the high-rise building.
Ashiq Imran told the Daily Observer, "We have proposed the consultant of the project to prepare a fresh design of the road avoiding the said building."
Hasan Bin Shams, Chief Engineer of CDA told the Daily Observer, "It will take at least three months to prepare a fresh design of the road."
"As a result, the completion of the project will also extend further for the said building,' Hasan said.
The CDA had earlier constituted a five member inquiry committee headed by Nurullah Nuri, Director of the Department of Environmrent (DOE) Chattogram Metro, to investigate the construction of the high-rise building on the alignment of the road.
The committee submitted the report on September 16 with four proposals. The investigation committee held both the owners of the high0rise building and the CDA officials responsible for the construction of the building just on the alignment of the road.
The report mentioned that nine owners of the building submitted a draft design of a building with fabricated and false information to the CDA authorisation committee for approval of the design.
But the CDA officials callously overlooked the design and approved it. The report said, the CDA officials should verify the design properly. But they had neglected to check it thoroughly.
Former Chairman of CDA Abdus Salam approved a proposal to pay a compensation of Tk10 crore to the building owner to expedite the works of the project.
Following the approval of the building the CDA is to pay additional amount of Tk10 crore for the high-rise building built on the alignment of the road.
The Bakalia Access Road will ease traffic gridlock of the southeast region.


