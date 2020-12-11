Hasina seeks more Swiss investment  

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged Switzerland to increase its investment in Bangladesh for the sake of mutual benefits.

She made the call when Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard paid a courtesy call on her at the latter's official residence Ganobhaban.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed reporters after the meeting. Focusing the immense potential for investment in Bangladesh, the Prime Minister said Bangladesh has a highly skilled large young generation.

"If Switzerland makes more investment here (Bangladesh), both the countries will be benefited in return," she was quoted as saying.

Sheikh Hasina highlighted the country's different investment facilities, including investment-friendly environment, liberal investment policy, special economic zones and infrastructural facilities.

Mentioning the government's initiatives to utilise the country's human resources, she said: "We've a huge manpower and the government has been working to turn them into human resources through skills development and generation of different employment opportunities so the manpower can be used properly for the development of the country."

In response, the Swiss ambassador said there are huge scopes and enormous potentials of investment here in Bangladesh.

Expressing interest to cooperate with Bangladesh in developing human skill, Nathalie Chuard said Switzerland is ready to extend all sorts of cooperation to the Bangladesh government's efforts for the skill development. -UNB







