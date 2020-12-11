Etihad joins UK’s leading digital aviation research project

DUBAI, Dec 10: Etihad's expertise across the fundamental fields of sustainability, operational efficiency, safety and improved passenger experience will lend valuable insight and real-world operational capability to the DARTeC initiative.

Etihad Airways has joined the £65 million Digital Aviation Research and Technology Centre (DARTeC) consortium, due to open next year at Cranfield University in the UK.

As the first airline to join the DARTeC consortium and a leading industry innovator, Etihad's expertise across the fundamental fields of sustainability, operational efficiency, safety and improved passenger experience will lend valuable insight and real-world operational capability to the DARTeC initiative.

Specific topics Etihad and DARTeC will collaborate on include: reducing aircraft emissions both in the air and on the ground; creating safe, secure and efficient airspace; better understanding of whole-life sustainability impacts of aircraft; enhancing the passenger experience and increasing the reliability and availability of aircraft.

-Khaleej Times







