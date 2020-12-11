Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Etihad joins UK’s leading digital aviation research project

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

DUBAI, Dec 10: Etihad's expertise across the fundamental fields of sustainability, operational efficiency, safety and improved passenger experience will lend valuable insight and real-world operational capability to the DARTeC initiative.
Etihad and DARTeC will collaborate on reducing aircraft emissions both in the air and on the ground.
Etihad Airways has joined the £65 million Digital Aviation Research and Technology Centre (DARTeC) consortium, due to open next year at Cranfield University in the UK.
As the first airline to join the DARTeC consortium and a leading industry innovator, Etihad's expertise across the fundamental fields of sustainability, operational efficiency, safety and improved passenger experience will lend valuable insight and real-world operational capability to the DARTeC initiative.
Specific topics Etihad and DARTeC will collaborate on include: reducing aircraft emissions both in the air and on the ground; creating safe, secure and efficient airspace; better understanding of whole-life sustainability impacts of aircraft; enhancing the passenger experience and increasing the reliability and availability of aircraft.
    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ECB set to boost stimulus to fight 2nd wave of virus
Etihad joins UK’s leading digital aviation research project
IndiGo to reach 80pc of normal domestic capacity soon
Emirates takes delivery of double-decke Airbus A380
ADB narrows 2020 GDP growth forecast for developing Asia to 0.4pc
Union Bank Managing Director A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury
SIBL Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali
Uttara Bank Deputy Managing Director Md. Abul Hashem


Latest News
'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit with EU: UK PM
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
Padma Bridge impact becomes visible in villages of southern region: PM
Dream of millions becomes true
India supports Bangladesh’s candidacy for WHO’s SEARO ED post
Soumya guides Chattogram to sixth win
Trump announces Israel-Morocco to normalize relations
EU, Germany provide Taka 1145cr for COVID-hit workers
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur files attempt to murder complaint
Govt must stand trial in people’s court: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Padma Bridge now fully visible after installation of last span
Rape convict gets 1yr bail for marrying victim at Rajshahi jail gate
Contribution on record amount remittance inflow
Mamunul sued in DSA case
Pre-election violence: one killed in Jashore
Robi’s IPO lottery draw scheduled for today
Must not be an empty voice
Congratulations Prime Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft