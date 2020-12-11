Video
IndiGo to reach 80pc of normal domestic capacity soon

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

SYDNEY, Dec 10: India's biggest airline, IndiGo, expects to reach 80per cent of usual domestic capacity by the end of the month but international capacity is running at just a fifth of normal levels because of the pandemic, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
The airline hopes to reach 100per cent of normal domestic capacity by early next year and 100per cent of its usual international capacity by the end of 2021, chief executive Ronojoy Dutta said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event. The low-cost airline, owned by Interglobe Aviation Ltd, reported last month a loss of Rs 1,195 crore ($162.45 million) in the second quarter ended September 30 as pandemic curbs dented its operations.
IndiGo said at the time it expected third-quarter capacity to be around 60per cent of period a year earlier. But the government soon after lifted its domestic capacity cap to 70per cent and again last week to 80per cent. International flights are restricted and being run as charter operations.
In June, IndiGo said it would cut costs of up to Rs 4,000 crore and speed the return of older planes to leasing firms in a bid to cushion the pandemic's hit to business.
The airline said it would continue to take delivery of newer, cost-efficient Airbus SE A320neo planes at a time when many carriers have halted deliveries to cut costs. "We haven't slowed down our deliveries at all and don't intend to," chief commercial officer Willy Boulter said on Wednesday.    -Reuters


