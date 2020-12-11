Video
Emirates takes delivery of double-decke Airbus A380

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Emirates has received MSN A6-EVL, its 116th A380 as the first of three A380 double deckers to join its fleet in 2020.
The aircraft arrived in Dubai on December 5, powered by a blend of conventional jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuel.
Emirates is scheduled to receive two more A380 aircraft later this month, one of which will feature its long-awaited signature Premium Economy product, according to a press release issued  from the airline's Dubai headquarters.
Since its entry into the Emirates fleet 12 years ago, the A380 has been the airline's flagship and a customer favourite providing an unmatched travel experience.
The A380 currently flies to Cairo, Amman, Paris, London, Guangzhou, Manchester and Moscow and recently services have been ramped up to four daily A380s on London Heathrow and daily flights to Moscow.
The double-decker is also demonstrating its versatility by being utilised as a 'mini-freighter' on select cargo charter operations to transport urgently required cargo across the Emirates network.
The delivery flight for the newest member of the Emirates fleet was powered by a blend of jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
This is the first time the airline is using sustainable aviation fuel to power an A380. The biofuel used for the flight was produced from used cooking oil in Finland, the release added.
In addition to operating modern and fuel efficient aircraft with an average age of 6.5 years, Emirates also has a comprehensive fuel efficiency programme and robust fuel monitoring  system.
Emirates from December 14 is set to enhance its flight operations to Dhaka with two flights a day.


