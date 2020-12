Union Bank Managing Director A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury

Union Bank Managing Director A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury (Chief Guest) flanked by high officials and invited guests, inaugurating a branch of the bank at Brahmanbaria through video conference from Head Office, Dhaka recently. A Doa-Mahfil was also organised on the occasion for well being of the Bank. photo: Bank