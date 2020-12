SIBL Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali







Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali along with Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque and Md. Shamsul Hoque virtually inaugurating the bank's 165th branch named "Bakalia Branch" at Bakalia, Chattogram on Thursday. High officials and local dignitaries also attended the programme. photo: Bank