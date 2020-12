IndiGo to reach 80pc of normal domestic capacity soon

ECB set to boost stimulus to fight 2nd wave of virus

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Uttara Bank Deputy Managing Director Md. Abul Hashem along with Executive General Manager Md. Qudrat-E-Hayet Khan and higher Executives inaugurating, its Kalmakanda Sub-Branch at Kalmakanda Bazar, Netrokona on Thursday. photo: Bank

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]