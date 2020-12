IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukdar presiding over a virtual meeting of the bank on Thursday. IBBL Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Member Secretary Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad and members of the committee attended the meeting. photo: Bank